Dee Dee's Obituary

Dee Dee Anderson, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Dee Dee was born on September 17, 1959 in San Diego, California and attended Grossmont High School.

Dee Dee worked at Sara Lee Corporation and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was an avid Chiefs Fan.

Survivors include her daughters, Ryann Anderson and Kristin Weeks; grandchildren, Kyleigh, Conner, Kamryn, Remington and Sophia; siblings, Debbie Schmidtke (Kenny), Donna Huey (Dale), Denny DeMers; step-brother, Dennis Oliver; step-sister, Denise Oliver; uncle, Jimmie Applestill; beloved fur-babies, Bella and Chloe and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dee Dee was preceded in death by her father, Harold DeMers; mother, Diane (Applestill) Oliver and brother, Danny DeMers.

Dee Dee has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date.