Clear
BREAKING NEWS Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dee Dee Anderson, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri

Dee Dee has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dee Dee's Obituary
Dee Dee Anderson, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Dee Dee was born on September 17, 1959 in San Diego, California and attended Grossmont High School.
Dee Dee worked at Sara Lee Corporation and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was an avid Chiefs Fan.
Survivors include her daughters, Ryann Anderson and Kristin Weeks; grandchildren, Kyleigh, Conner, Kamryn, Remington and Sophia; siblings, Debbie Schmidtke (Kenny), Donna Huey (Dale), Denny DeMers; step-brother, Dennis Oliver; step-sister, Denise Oliver; uncle, Jimmie Applestill; beloved fur-babies, Bella and Chloe and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dee Dee was preceded in death by her father, Harold DeMers; mother, Diane (Applestill) Oliver and brother, Danny DeMers.
Dee Dee has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events