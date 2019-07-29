Clear
Delbert “Dale” Willoughby, 79, Savannah, Missouri,

Visitation Sunday, August 04, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Monday, August 05, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jul 29, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Delbert “Dale” Willoughby
1940-2019

Delbert “Dale” Willoughby, 79, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019 at a local health care provider.
He was born April 16, 1940 in Taylorsville, Kentucky.
Not long after high school he signed up to serve in the U.S. Army for 3 years.
Dale’s career consisted of Industrial Maintenance at Snorkel, Heavy Equipment operation at Herzog and 25 years at I&M Machine and Fabrication, retiring in 2013 at the age of 73.
He enjoyed tinkering with old cars, fishing, hunting, car racing and playing pitch at which, he was very good.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Rose; parents, Allen and Sarah (Catlett) Willoughby; and brother, William Willoughby.
Survivors include daughter, Leah Miller; sons, William Willoughby (Nancy), Billy (Owens) Willoughby; stepson, Robbie Schulze; 7 grandchildren, Catherine, Cheyenne, Chase, Aarron, India, Race and Axle; numerous nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace Dale.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

