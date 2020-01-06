Delbert Hutchison, 62, of Agency, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Delbert was born August 14, 1957 in Liberty, Missouri to Elbert and Vada Hutchison. On December 15, 1990 Delbert married Karen Horrocks.

Delbert enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing with his boys and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Michael Hutchison and his in-laws James and Dorothy Horrocks.

Survivors include his wife Karen of the home, children Adam Sharp (Tammy), Brian Sharp (Kate), Bradley Dodson (Megan),Frederick Muller (Kaitlyn), Kevin Hutchison, Richard Muller( Krystal), fifteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his two dogs Daisy and Lady, and many extended family members.

Services 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 7th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Interment Faucett Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the South Central Buchanan County Fire Department.