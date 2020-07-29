Clear

Delbert L. Furrer, 83

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:56 AM
Delbert L. Furrer, 83, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1937 to Clifford and Eleanor (Bergum) Furrer in Monroe, Wisconsin.
Delbert married Emma L. Kasper September 12, 1959. They shared 61 years of marriage.
He was a salesman for Do It Best and travelled to sell hardware. Additionally, he served in the Army for 2 years.
Delbert enjoyed the occasional nap, watching softball games and spending time with his grandkids, whom he loved dearly. He was also a good Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Emma Furrer, of the home; children, Angie Furrer of Olathe, Kansas and Jeff Furrer (Lori) of Baldwin, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kayla and Ashley Furrer; siblings, Duane, Darold, David, Don, Dean, Janice, Jean; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided care for Delbert.
