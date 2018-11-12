Delbert Wilfong February 22, 1955 - November 09, 2018

Delbert "Jay" Wilfong 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at his home. He was born February 22, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Betty & Delbert Wilfong. He attended Lafayette High School, and worked in the construction industry. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Debbie Shewman, Sondra Helton, and Carol Helton. Survivors include: sons: Christopher Wilfong-Engel, Dennis Engel, Kiel Wilfong, and Shawn Wilfong, brothers: Rick Wilfong and Paul Helton, sisters: Anna DeSpain, Patricia Daniels, and Cheryl Wetmore, 9 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Cliff Goldizen. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Memorial Inurnment Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Delbert Wilfong Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
