Delia Mae Velazquez, 90, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. She was born September 27, 1929 in Walnut, NE, daughter of Laura and Frank Frisch. She married David Velazquez in 1949, who preceded her in death in 2013. Delia worked at St. James Catholic School as a cook and later at HD Lee, retiring as a Supervisor after 27 years. Her hobbies included reading, dancing with her husband David, going to the casino, garage sales, time with her family and her grandchildren who often referred to her as Grammy. Delia was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, Saint Ann's Alter Society. Delia was preceded in death by husband, David Velazquez, father, Frank George Frisch, mother, Laura Velata Frisch, infant son, David Joseph Velazquez, grandson, Ben Velazquez, infant great grandsons, Parker & Devon Velazquez, siblings Gordon Frisch, Roger Frisch, Myrtle Lusby, Sylvia Sanders, Elaine Kolar and Laura Campbell. Survivors include daughter, Diane (George) Tolson of St Joseph, son. Randy Velazquez and his companion Millie of St. Joseph, step-son, Duaine (Kris) Rebiskie of St. Bonifacius, MN, grandchildren, Stacie Rebiskie, Vanessa Romer, Matt Romer, Jessica Velazquez, Jeffrey Velazquez, and Andrea (Josh) Thompson, great grandchildren, Caden, Hadley, Jaxson, Logan, Jacob Makenna, Cassidy, Emily, Jace, Myles, Chance, her sister-in-laws, Grace Frisch and Delores Betts of St. Joseph and her good friend, Greg Canchola.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church. An open visitation will be held from 12:00 to 6:00 pm. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Saint Patrick Catholic Church.