Delicia June Dixon, 86

Delicia (Dee) June Dixon (Bartholomew) age 86, June 10th 1935 – June 22nd 2021

Daughter of Florence Margretta Nightingale Shaver and Earl Willis Bartholomew. She was born in Alexandria Minnesota. Early in her life she suffered from an accident that caused her to lose vision in her left eye, resulting in an extended hospital stay. Despite this challenge she was able to live a full life. The family grew up on a farm with an attached orchard. What they lacked financially, was more than compensated for with the love they had for each other.

Dee was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1947. She loved school and worked hard to excel in all her classes. Once she saved up enough money, she moved to Provo, Utah and enrolled in Brigham Young University. While living in Utah she met and married her first husband in 1960. Through that marriage, she was blessed with two daughters Carolyn (Jim) Raue and Donna (Don) Goodman.

During her lifetime she worked in many occupations. She loved telling stories about when she and her sister Claire worked together at a movie theatre. Dee served in many church callings, including as a primary teacher, chorister, Sunday School secretary, Relief Society home making leader and a was a diligent visiting teacher. When it become difficult for her to walk and get out, she continued to serve by writing cards and making phone calls to brighten the lives of others.

In 1994, she was sealed to Glen Dixon in the Ogden, Utah temple. With that marriage she gained two sons, Rodney and Randy (Merilee) and a daughter, Fay Lynn (Mark) Baron. Dee and Glenn had many enjoyable adventures together. Having retired to Arizona, they spent a lot of time camping and exploring the beautiful nearby parks. They loved serving in the church together in the St. George Temple and the Family History Center. Glen was a tremendous support to her during many of her health problems. She referred to him as one of her earth angels in her journal.

Dee was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren. She was always at her happiest when she was spending time with her beloved family. She especially loved holding and cuddling each baby that was born into the family.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Ralph (Gloria) Bartholomew and two sisters, Peggy (Dick) Jalbert and Claire (DeVon) Hammer.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Dixon and the children mentioned above, along with two sisters, Betty (Ray) Lohse, Jean Keller and two brothers, Earl (Alice) and John (Becky) Bartholomew.

Memorial donations may be made to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to help defray funeral expenses.