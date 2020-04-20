Della “Kathy” Ruark Osborn, 87, of Amazonia passed away April 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Dearborn, MO on September 3, 1932 to Ollie & Leota (German) Ruark. She married Russell Osborn on July 3, 1954.

She graduated from Savannah High School and attended Junior College in St. Joseph. She retired from Mead Products in St. Joseph. She was a member of Amazonia United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working with ceramics and doing arts and crafts.

Kathy loved each of her family in her own special way. Kathy is survived by her children, Kathy (Doug) Brown of Savannah, Wayne (Twila) Osborn of Savannah, Lynn (LaDonna) Osborn of St. Joseph, Willie Osborn of Amazonia, and Tammy (Chris) Mort of St. Joseph; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Della was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, and one sister.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, MO. An open visitation will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah oversees local arrangements.