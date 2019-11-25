Clear

Della Marie Ashlock, 57, of St. Joseph, MO

Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Della Marie Ashlock, 57, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly November 19, 2019. Della was born November 6, 1962, in St. Joseph, to the late Jack and Fay (Adams) Kincaid.
Survivors include her husband Steven Ashlock, Sr.; three daughters Nancy Duncan, Regina Lakhal (Mohamed) Tricia Eden; son Jack Duncan; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Susan Orcutt; brother Edwin Kincaid; other relatives and friends.
She enjoyed spending time with her family.
SERVICES
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel
3609 Frederick
Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

