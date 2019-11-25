Della Marie Ashlock, 57, of St. Joseph, MO

Della Marie Ashlock, 57, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly November 19, 2019. Della was born November 6, 1962, in St. Joseph, to the late Jack and Fay (Adams) Kincaid.

Survivors include her husband Steven Ashlock, Sr.; three daughters Nancy Duncan, Regina Lakhal (Mohamed) Tricia Eden; son Jack Duncan; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Susan Orcutt; brother Edwin Kincaid; other relatives and friends.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

