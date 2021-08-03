Delmar E. Wehr, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, was called away to his Heavenly Home Saturday, July 10, 2021.

He was born April 22, 1957 in St. Joseph to Delmar S. and Patricia (McPhelan) Wehr.

He worked at Menards for many years, developing many friendships that then became like family.

Delmar enjoyed barbecuing, smoking meats, Xbox, and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his grandson, Austen, and four-legged sidekick, Samuel.

He was a very active member of Journey Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Cressie; and brother, David.

Survivors include daughter, Melissa Melgar (Jose); grandson, Austen Melgar; former wife, Debra L. McLain; siblings, Pam, Debbie, Janet and John (Debra); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his beloved dog, Samuel.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Journey Baptist Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.