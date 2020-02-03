Clear

Delmas "Del" Burton, 66

Visitation: Saturday, February 8th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Saturday, February 8th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Whispering Pines Cremation Garden. Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Delmas “Del” Burton
1953-2020

Delmas “Del” Burton, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Delmas graduated from Central High School. He worked at Quaker Oats for 20 + years, where he met many life-long friends. Delmas was a scuba diving instructor for over 20 years; in 1998 he earned his PADI Master Instructor Certificate. Over the years he shared his love of scuba diving with hundreds of students and other divers across the lakes of Southern Missouri and the Caribbean Sea.
He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Delmas was a musician and loved to play guitar and sing in front of his friends, family, and anyone who would listen.
He had a remarkable green thumb, loved his pet cats, watching movies, loved telling stories and jokes. Delmas loved spending time outdoors, boating, bird watching, having friends over for bonfires and watching the sunset on the lake with the love of his life, Joy. Most of all he loved spending time with friends and family whom he loved dearly.
Delmas was a loving son, brother, and best friend and will be missed by so many. He was an alright guy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold D. Burton.
Survivors include his loving companion, Joy Rock and her son, Jeff Rock; mother, Shirley Burton; siblings, Candy Burton (Jeannie), Darcy Burton (Nancy), Mark Burton (Joan), Scott Burton (Monica), Jay Burton (Heather), many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 8, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park.

