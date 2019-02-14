Obituary

Delores Diana “Dumpy” (Ingram) Burgess

1955-2019

Delores Diana “Dumpy” (Ingram) Burgess, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born November 27, 1955.

Delores loved angels, butterflies and visiting family.

She enjoyed thrift store shopping, playing video games and listening to music; especially anything by Dolly Parton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Leroy and Velma Mae (Taylor) Burgess, Sr.; former husbands, Vernon Gibson, Ronald Ingram; brothers-in-law, Charles Caples and William Burris Russell.

Survivors include her sons, William George Gibson, Joseph Anthony Gibson; sisters, Sharon Kay Russell, Peggy Lynn Caples, Karen Elaine Chapman; brothers, William Leroy Burgess, Jr., George L. Burgess (Brenda), Michael William Burgess (DeLonna); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society.