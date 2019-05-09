Clear

Delores Gunderson, 81, Kansas City, Missouri

May 18 Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Community of Christ Church Fanning, Kansas May 18 Celebration of Life Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:00AM Community of Christ Church Fanning, Kansas

Posted: May. 9, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Delores Gunderson
1937-2019

Delores Gunderson, 81, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 09, 2019.
She was born in Joplin, Missouri on September 5, 1937 to Herbert and Pauline Jones.
Delores married David Gunderson August 31, 1958, and he preceded her in death in 2007.
She was a teacher, baker, seamstress, and musician. Delores held the office of Evangelist in the Community of Christ. She attended the Highlands Congregation where she was also the baking chairperson for over 30 years.
She enjoyed traveling and collecting maps, rocks, and seashells from every location she visited. Delores was also a youth camp cook, and enjoyed sewing, and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
Survivors include daughters; Dawn Jackson, Dana Montgomery, Dorothy Carver (Terry), son; Dale Gunderson (Laura), grandchildren; Erica Fugitt (Derek), Jenny Jackson (Tim Lowndes), Katherine Montgomery ( Kayla), Hannah and Grace Montgomery, Scott Gunderson, Megan McCaslin (Micheal), Jessica Ernwall (John), Terrence and Christopher Carver, four great-grandchildren, sister; Diana Lehman, brother: Dan Jones (Sara), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 18th, at The Highlands Community of Christ, Kansas City, Missouri. The family will gather with friends at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 18th, at The Highlands. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Highlands Community of Christ church for the David and Delores Gunderson Endowment Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

