Delores Mae Skeen, 89

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 3:41 PM

Delores Mae Skeen, 89, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 in St. Joseph. She was born July 16, 1931 in St. Joseph, son of Ethel and Charles Gill. She married David Skeen, who preceded her in death. Delores worked at Sister's Hospital and later for the St. Joseph School District as a Cook. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David Dale Skeen, Jr,, grandson, Frankie Skeen Sr., great-grandson, Alastar Woosley and great-great granddaughter, Raina Jo Skeen. Survivors include, children, Linda (Roger) Wilson of St. Joseph, Tony (Debo) Skeen of St. Joseph, Jeannie Sommers of Pensacola, FL, David (Carolyn ) Skeen, Jr, of St. Joseph, Debbie Pike of Savannah, MO, Scotty (Cheryl) Skeen of St. Joseph, sister, Bonnie Jones of St. Joseph and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Ms. Skeen has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Family Gathering will be held at later time. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice or Parkinson's Foundation.

Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
