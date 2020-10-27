Clear
Delores P. Moyer, 86

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:51 AM
Delores P. Moyer, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1934 to Marcus and Cruzita (Hernandez) Valencia.
Delores married David Moyer, Sr. in 1958; he preceded her in death in 1969.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband; son, David L. Moyer; parents; a sister and 5 brothers.
Survivors include son, Daniel J. Moyer (Dru), St. Petersburg, Florida, grandson, David J. Moyer, Jr., St. Joseph, Missouri, and numerous cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 4:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

