Delores R. Williams June 22, 1939 - October 12, 2018

Delores R. Williams

June 22, 1939 - October 12, 2018

Delores Ruth Williams, 79, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

Delores was born in Burlington Junction, MO, on June 22, 1939. Her parents were Gerald Woodrow and Marjorie Wanda (Martin) Porter. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Walter R. Williams, her daughter, Candy Ann Williams, 2 brothers John and Keith Porter, and her sister, Betty Jean Porter.

Delores was a housewife and raised her children. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and enjoyed cooking, knitting and gardening.

On August 29, 1958, in Maryville, Delores was united in marriage to Walter Ross “Jiggs” Williams, he passed away on March 31, 2016.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Moore, Seattle, WA, Gary (Margaret) Williams, Maryville, Leroy Scott (Sherri) Williams, Maryville, Theresa (Todd) Neuman, Pensacola, FL, Alice (James) Wiederholt, Barnard, MO, and James Williams, Missoula, MT; 3 sisters, Carol (Leo) Long, Elmo, MO, Patty (Raymond) Coulter, Maryville, Sharon (Frank) Schupp, Tarkio, MO; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The burial will be in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

