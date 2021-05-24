Clear
Deloris George, 86

Deloris George, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:51 PM

She was born April 26, 1935 in Bauxite, Arkansas to Doyle V. and Stella M. (Prock) Hogue.
She married Jack E. George on October 8, 1955. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2009.
She was a homemaker and also had worked as a nursing assistant.
Deloris was a member of Eastern Star and the Willowbrook and Sparta Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Rick L. Wilson; three sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include children and grandchildren, Thomas (Valerie)George and their daughter, Laura, Sherry Wilson and her children, Bryan, Mindy and Jeremy, Daniel (Susan) George, and Judy (Lee) Klemmer and their daughter, Annie May; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Bethhold.
Graveside Farewell Service and Interment 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

