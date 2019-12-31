Delpha Luray Jones, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at a St. Joseph Healthcare facility.

Luray was born August 22, 1920 on a farm in Agency, Missouri to Paul R. and Vernia M. (Gibson) Anderson.

After graduating from Agency High School, she moved to St. Joseph and worked as a nanny. On February 18, 1939, she married Marshall M. Jones. They were married for 59 years, before his death in 1998.

Luray was a dedicated wife and mother, wonderful seamstress and loved cooking for her family.

Luray was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law Thomas Henrichs; brothers, Howard and Dale Anderson; sisters, Melba Chambers and infant sister, Nadine Anderson.

Survivors include her son Robert M. (Barbara) Jones, of Fairfax, Missouri, daughter, Janet S. Henrichs of the home; grandchildren, Paul (Rebecca) Jones, Kansas City, Missouri, Jeff and Chris Jones, St. Joseph, Missouri, Lisa (Kris) Gernentz, Columbia, Tennessee, Lance (Paige) Sansone, Zionsville, Indiana; step-grandsons, Glen Arnold, Fairfax, Missouri, and Brad (Lisa) Arnold, Liberty, Missouri; thirteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Darlene Young, St. Joseph, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Fairfax United Methodist Church, Fairfax, Missouri.