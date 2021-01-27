Clear
Denice Ann Cannon, 57

Denice Ann Cannon, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:00 PM

She was born September 27, 1963 to Cecil and Patricia (McKinney) Cannon.
Denice loved music and dancing. She was a kid at heart and her grandkids brought it out in her.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. Denice fought a hard battle until the end and will be greatly missed by all.
Denice was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Omari and 2 brothers.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Hatfield, Sr.; children, Tosha Cox (Matthew), Jera Silkwood (Mike), Crystal Michel (Matthew), Amanda Reynolds; stepchildren, Gary Hatfield, Jr., Shawn Hatfield; grandchildren, Gary III, Haley, Madison, Chase, Kirsten, Lucas, Miles, Kayanna, Faith, Hope; 6 great-grandchildren; 7 brothers, 2 sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the funeral home do help defray funeral expenses.

