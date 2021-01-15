Denis L. Meyer 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in a Saint Joseph hospital. He was born January 9, 1964 in Bethany, Missouri, son of Etta & Lemuel "L.G." Meyer. He worked at Clarios Battery Company. He served in the United States Navy, and he is a veteran of Desert Storm. He enjoyed woodworking and shooting pool. He was a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie #49. Denis was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Lynn Meyer, grandson, Pheonix Lee Meyer, and father, Lemuel "L.G." Meyer. Survivors include: his mother, Etta Meyer, son, Daniel Meyer (Elizabeth Wolfe), Platte City, MO, daughter, Tabatha (Kurtis) Streeter-Reynolds, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Hadyn Streeter, Kylee Reynolds, and Nausica Meyer, sister, Jan Klein, brothers, Ray (Diana) Meyer and George (Diane) Meyer, and sister in law, Leslie Hall. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services.