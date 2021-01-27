Clear
Denis L. Meyer, 57

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:52 AM

Denis L. Meyer 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in a Saint Joseph hospital. He was born January 9, 1964 in Bethany, Missouri, son of Etta & Lemuel "L.G." Meyer. He worked at Clarios Battery Company. He served in the United States Navy, and he is a veteran of Desert Storm. He enjoyed woodworking and shooting pool. He was a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie #49. Denis was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Lynn Meyer, grandson, Pheonix Lee Meyer, and father, Lemuel "L.G." Meyer. Survivors include: his mother, Etta Meyer, son, Daniel Meyer (Elizabeth Wolfe), Platte City, MO, daughter, Tabatha (Kurtis) Streeter-Reynolds, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Hadyn Streeter, Kylee Reynolds, and Nausica Meyer, sister, Jan Klein, brothers, Ray (Diana) Meyer and George (Diane) Meyer, and sister in law, Leslie Hall. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 17,2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
