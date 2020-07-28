Denise Kay Colhour, 51, of Easton, Mo. passed away on July 26, 2020, at K.U. Medical Center, after an unexpected aneurysm.

Denise was born May 2, 1969 in St. Joseph, Mo. to Wayne and Judy (Chaney) Colhour.

She went to high school in Maysville,Mo., graduating in 1987.

She went on to earn degrees from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, including a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1991, Master’s in Special Education in 2000, and Specialist Degree in Special Education Administration in 2005.

In 2016, Denise earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Baker University.

Her career in education spanned 28 years and was mostly spent helping students with special needs and their teachers.

She retired from K-12 education in June 2018 after 9 years as Director of Special Services with the St. Joseph School district.

At the time of her death, Denise was teaching graduate courses as an Adjunct Professor at Baker University and Northwest Missouri State University and worked as a CDS Specialist with MERIL.

Denise had a lifelong passion of education from her mom, a love of cars from her dad, and a love of rock-n-roll since high school.

She loved to travel and was always up for new adventures.

Denise was preceded in death by her sister Tonya and her mom, Judith (Judy).

She is survived by her dad, Wayne; brother, Daniel (Heather), nephew Jesse (Shen), and nieces Catharine, Emily and Emilee; dear friend Victor Crespo, “sisters” Michele Turner and Kelly Eiberger and her best dog, Lola.

Denise had a passion for helping others less fortunate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter or a local Animal Shelter/rescue group.

Visitation will be held at The Turner Family Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 pm.

Memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020.

All will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo.

Inurnment: at Later date in the Stewartsville Mo. Cemetery.