Denise Lynn (Goodman) Seiter, 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Denise was born on June 30, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Charlotte (Cochran) Goodman. She worked for American Family Insurance in St. Joseph.

Denise married Rick Seiter on December 1, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives of the home. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Goodman of Mount Washington, Kentucky.

Additional survivors include her children; daughter, Taylor Suarez (Erich) of Ramona, California

Son, Kevin Darnall (Heaven) of Union Star, Missouri

Daughter, Spencer Seiter of St. Joseph, Missouri

6 grandchildren; Brady, Kade, Willow, Allison, Ellie and Bailey

2 brothers; John Goodman of Russell Springs, Kentucky

Dave Goodman of Mount Washington, Kentucky

Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend to those that ever met her. She was raised in the Warren, Michigan area and graduated High School from Warren, Michigan.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – 1:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service time on Tuesday (12 NOON until 1 P.M.)

Memorials: family suggests memorials in Denise memory to the Noyes Home c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090