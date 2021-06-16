Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Denise Lynn (Goodman) Seiter, 58

Denise Lynn (Goodman) Seiter, 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:58 PM

Denise Lynn (Goodman) Seiter, 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Denise was born on June 30, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to William and Charlotte (Cochran) Goodman. She worked for American Family Insurance in St. Joseph.

Denise married Rick Seiter on December 1, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives of the home. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Goodman of Mount Washington, Kentucky.

Additional survivors include her children; daughter, Taylor Suarez (Erich) of Ramona, California

Son, Kevin Darnall (Heaven) of Union Star, Missouri

Daughter, Spencer Seiter of St. Joseph, Missouri

6 grandchildren; Brady, Kade, Willow, Allison, Ellie and Bailey

2 brothers; John Goodman of Russell Springs, Kentucky

Dave Goodman of Mount Washington, Kentucky

Denise was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, wife and friend to those that ever met her. She was raised in the Warren, Michigan area and graduated High School from Warren, Michigan.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – 1:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service time on Tuesday (12 NOON until 1 P.M.)

Memorials: family suggests memorials in Denise memory to the Noyes Home c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories