Dennie Lee Thomas 68, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born May 20, 1952 in Madison, WV. He was a Pentecostal. Dennie was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Thomas, and daughter, Rachael Thomas, and the parents who raised him, Okey & Vada Dotson. Survivors include: wife, Debra "Colleen" Thomas of the home, son, Steven Thomas, Craig, NE, sister, Linda Turner, Camp Creek, WV, brother, Ellet Ray Thomas, grandchildren, Steven, Katarina, Eugene, Leland, Skylar, Trenton, Kaydence, Lily, and Clark Michelle.
There are no scheduled services at this time.
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 3:39 PM
