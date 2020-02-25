Clear

Dennis Allan Stout, 69

Visitation: Friday, February 28th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Friday, February 28th, 2020 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dennis Allan Stout 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born May 27, 1950 in Whittier, California, son of the late Melva & Ralph Stout. He married Linda Shepley March 6, 1989, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Benton High School, and served in the United States Navy. He retired from Midland Steel as a Welder. His passion was playing blue grass music and all the stringed instruments associated with it. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dave Stout. Survivors include wife, Linda Stout of the home, son, Cody (Emily) Deakins, Kansas City, step sons, Charles (Terri) Miller, Rogers, AR, and Denny Martin (Dawn) Deakins, of Iowa, step daughter, Tammy (Bruce) Wilkes, Colorado Springs, CO, daughters, Tracy (Scott) Hoffman, Minnesota, and Kimberlie (Kory) Betts, Cedar Rapids, IA, son, Jason Stout, Kansas City, and brother, Kenny Stout, 18 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Friday, with funeral services starting at 7:00 p.m at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Veterans Community Project.

