Dennis Atwood, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Service Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO

Obituary
Dennis Atwood
1944-2019

Dennis Atwood, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
He was born January 25, 1944 in Elmo, Missouri.
Dennis married Judie Anne Simmons November 17, 2003. She survives of the home.
He worked at Seitz for over 38 years.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Bertha (Linebaugh) Atwood, Jr.; and brother, Rodney Atwood.
Additional survivors include children, Kevin Atwood, Kenda Stout (Chuck), Shelly Kendall (Steve); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Green (Zack), Kourtney Atwood, Rylie Atwood, Kylan Stout, Kohyn Stout, Kyle Kendall, Kelsey Kendall, Kendra Fleck (Terrance); great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Chappell; step-father, Richard Greeley; brothers, Jerry, Gary and Mark Greeley; sister, Debbie Brunk; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Liver Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

