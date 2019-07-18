Obituary

Dennis Atwood

1944-2019

Dennis Atwood, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

He was born January 25, 1944 in Elmo, Missouri.

Dennis married Judie Anne Simmons November 17, 2003. She survives of the home.

He worked at Seitz for over 38 years.

Dennis enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Bertha (Linebaugh) Atwood, Jr.; and brother, Rodney Atwood.

Additional survivors include children, Kevin Atwood, Kenda Stout (Chuck), Shelly Kendall (Steve); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Green (Zack), Kourtney Atwood, Rylie Atwood, Kylan Stout, Kohyn Stout, Kyle Kendall, Kelsey Kendall, Kendra Fleck (Terrance); great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Chappell; step-father, Richard Greeley; brothers, Jerry, Gary and Mark Greeley; sister, Debbie Brunk; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Liver Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.