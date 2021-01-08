Dennis B. Myers, 71, of Wathena, Kansas died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Dennis was born on March 12, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Byron and Doris (Gaul) Myers.
He is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas
Dennis married Diane Walters on June 21, 1998 in Bendena, Kansas. She survives of the home. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Floyd Myers.
Additional survivors include his son, Travis Myers of Wathena., Kansas
Daughter, Natalie Beer (Christopher) of Kansas City, Kansas
Step-children; Christina Hoverson of Leavenworth, Kansas
Malissa Mattwaoshshe of Leavenworth, Kansas
Carol Jenkins (Brett) of Lincoln, Nebraska
John Hoverson (Julie) of Smithville, Missouri
4 grandchildren; Mercedes Christman, Victor and Skylee Myers, Atticus Beer
2 step-grandchildren; Jaliee and Jayden Hoverson
Brother, Roger Myers (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Missouri
Sister, Jeannene Freeman (Bobby) of Topeka, Kansas
Sister-in-law, Gail Myers of Wathena, Kansas
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January January 8, 2021 5-8 pm
At the Glacial Hills Venue in Wathena, Kansas
