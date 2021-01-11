Clear
Dennis B. Myers, 71

Dennis B. Myers, 71, of Wathena, Kansas died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 12:50 PM

Dennis B. Myers, 71, of Wathena, Kansas died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Dennis was born on March 12, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Byron and Doris (Gaul) Myers.

He is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas

Dennis married Diane Walters on June 21, 1998 in Bendena, Kansas. She survives of the home. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Floyd Myers.

Additional survivors include his son, Travis Myers of Wathena., Kansas

Daughter, Natalie Beer (Christopher) of Kansas City, Kansas

Step-children; Christina Hoverson of Leavenworth, Kansas

Malissa Mattwaoshshe of Leavenworth, Kansas

Carol Jenkins (Brett) of Lincoln, Nebraska

John Hoverson (Julie) of Smithville, Missouri

4 grandchildren; Mercedes Christman, Victor and Skylee Myers, Atticus Beer

2 step-grandchildren; Jaliee and Jayden Hoverson

Brother, Roger Myers (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Sister, Jeannene Freeman (Bobby) of Topeka, Kansas

Sister-in-law, Gail Myers of Wathena, Kansas

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 5-8 pm

At the Glacial Hills Venue in Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Wathena EMS or Troy Ambulance Fund c/o of the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS. 66090

