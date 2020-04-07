Clear
Dennis C. Bakeman, 63

No services are scheduled at this time.

Dennis Bakeman, St. Joseph, MO passed away April 5, 2020, surrounded by love. Born October 9, 1956, in St. Paul, MN, Dennis lived life to the fullest. He loved God, his family and friends, laughter, movies, music, crosswords, and a good round of Jeopardy. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents John R. & Geraldine and brother Tim. He leaves his brothers Gary and Patrick (Patricia); sister Cindy Spake (Martin); honorary brothers Joe Wertin and Esq. Brown; nieces; a nephew; his Bester siblings and their families; cousins; and many friends. When cancer struck he said, “I asked God for help and look at all of the wonderful people He sent to help me.” Endless gratitude for his doctors, loving nurses and caregivers at Diversicare and Mosaic, and friends who cared. Sober May 16, 2008, he grew in sobriety until his passing ~ his 11-year coin his most prized possession. As Den would say, “It’s a beautiful thing.” Memorials suggested for Alano Club of St. Joseph, MO - PO Box 901, St. Joseph, MO 64502. A celebration of life bonfire will be held at Joe and Julie's at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Rupp Funeral Home. online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com

A cloudy and misty Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Clouds look to linger into Tuesday before finally clearing Tuesday afternoon.
