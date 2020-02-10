Clear

Dennis Carol Miller, 66

Visitation: Monday, February 10th, 2020 5:00 PM 6:20 PM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Monday, February 10th, 2020 6:30 PM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dennis Carol Miller, 66, Cameron, passed away, February 6, 2020.
Dennis was born in Kirksville, Missouri on June 3, 1953, to Carol and Letha (Scott) Miller.
He was a farmer and carpenter. Dennis loved dirt bikes and enjoyed motocross and supercross. He raced supercross at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dennis is preceded by his parents; son, Willy James and brothers, Larry Miller and Richard Miller.
Survivors: wife, Carlotta (Terry) Miller, of the home; son, Joseph (Carrie) James, Excelsior Springs, MO; daughters, Athene Miller, Cameron, MO and Christina (Crystal) Miller, Cameron, MO; 8 grandchildren, Christopher Kellington, Sydney and Courtney James, Mason and Aiden James, Allan Stone, Maya Brown, Ceseal Paxton and nieces and nephews.
Services: 6:30 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home with visitation from 5:00- 6:30 PM prior to the service.
Memorial Fund: Missouri Veterans Home Assistance League, Cameron, Missouri.

