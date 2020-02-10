Dennis Carol Miller, 66

Lows will settle into the middle 20s for Monday morning. The clouds that remain will keep us on the cooler side during the day on Monday, highs will be in the middle 40s. Mild temperatures are here to stay for the beginning of the work week but there is another winter storm brewing. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

