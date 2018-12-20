Clear

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Saturday, December 22, 2018 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dennis Gene Bonwell, 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on December 18, 2018, surrounded by family at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born to parents Sherman E. Bonwell and June L. (Ferguson) Bonwell, on April 25th of 1949 in Rosendale, Missouri. Dennis graduated from North Andrew High School. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Dennis was proceeded in death by his daughter; Jennifer L. Bonwell, Father; Sherman E. Bonwell, Mother; June L. Bonwell and Sister; Marcella M. Bonwell.
Dennis is survived in death by his sister: Rebecca (Steve) Jackson of Midland NC, daughter; Abby L. Bonwell of Saint Joseph, MO, Sons; Seth (Nickie) Bonwell of Saint Joseph, MO, Jacob A. Bonwell of Saint Joseph, MO, 3 grandsons, and various nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 22 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association.

