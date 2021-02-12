Clear
Dennis Grabill, 70

Dennis L. Grabill, 70, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 in St. Joseph. He was born June 12, 1950 in St. Joseph, son of Lois and George Grabill. He attended Bethany High School. Dennis was an avid fisherman, a friend to all, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He also loved to spend time with his best four-legged friend, Snow. Dennis has served as Treasurer of the Blind Association, St Joseph Chapter, and he was of the Catholic faith. Dennis was preceded in death his parents. Survivors include, sister, Janice (David) Sisk of St Joseph, brother, Ronnie Grabill of Marseilles, IL, niece, Tonya (Don) Showers, nephews, David (Alana) Sisk, Danny Sisk, Jupiter Sisk, and Vance Grabill, niece, Casi (Erin) Lee, step-niece, Sharon Slatton, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Grabill has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

