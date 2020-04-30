Dennis J. Rhodes, 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 11, 1952 in St. Joseph, son of Joye and the late Robert Rhodes. He graduated from Benton High School in 1970, and married Charlotte Swartz on July 26, 1975. Denny retired from a career as a printing pressman after 33 years at Mead Products and 10 years at Western Container. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, and had a passion for fishing. He loved his wife, sons, and grandchildren more than life itself. Denny was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rhodes, and his sister, Randi Banker. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte, of the home; two sons, Daniel (Emily Peters) of Southington, CT, and Dusty of Kansas City, MO; mother Joye Rhodes of St. Joseph; grandchildren Lucas Rhodes, Benjamin and Julia Swift; sisters Jana Cook (Bruce Veale) and Darla (Jim) Hunt; mother-in-law Charlene Swartz; brothers-in-law Fred Banker and David Swartz; sisters-in-law Susan (Chuck) Debenito and Terry Swartz (Rick German), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation scheduled 12-3 pm Monday, with Memorial services and live stream at 3:00 PM Monday, Rupp Funeral home. Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church. Online condolence, livestream, and obituary. www.ruppfuneral.com