Dennis L. Moffet, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Fort Dodge, Iowa

Farewell Services set at a later date in Lamoni, Iowa, Briar Cemetery, Hamilton Township

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dennis L. Moffet
1938-2018

Dennis L. Moffet, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
He was born December 30, 1938, to Donald and LaRay (Gerringer) Moffet in Bedford, Iowa.
Dennis married Marion Murphy and later married Karen Nelson.
He was a roofer for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marion; and second wife, Karen.
Survivors include his children, Cecelia Shellnut (Joe), Manhattan, Kansas, Crystal Sawyer (Brian), Wathena, Kansas, Marvin Moffet, Randall, Iowa, Carmen “Denise” Sica (Rick), Indianapolis, Indiana, and Matthew Moffet, Des Moine, Iowa; grandchildren, Andrew Moffet (Hannah), Alicia Shellnut (Christopher Comstock), Amber Willey (Josh), Ashley Fuller (Nick), Adam Sawyer, Amanda Shellnut (Marcus), Caleb Sica, Kennedey Moffet, Jaydan Moffet, Naomi Sica, Peyton Moffet, Eliya Sica, Gianna Sica, Tayte Moffet, and Lydia Sica; great-grandchild, Kira Comstock; brother, Ronald Moffet (Billie), Meza, Arizona; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services set at a later date in Lamoni, Iowa, Briar Cemetery, Hamilton Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Disabled American Veterans. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

