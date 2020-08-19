Dennis L. Pepper, 74, of Commerce, Texas passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Nursing home in Highland. Kansas

Dennis was born on July 18, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Missouri Western. Dennis worked for Sherwood Medical in Elwood, Kansas from 1976 until the flood of 1993, then moved to Commerce, Texas and continued working for Sherwood Medical until retiring in 2005.

He was a Navy veteran. Dennis was a member and Past-commander of the Commerce American Legion Post #1, he also had served as financial officer of the Legion. He was a member of the Texas A&M of Commerce Veterans Vigil Committee and had been honored as a “flame lighter” of the Eternal Flame at Texas A&M

Dennis married Janis Morton on November 18, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives at the Highland Healthcare Center in Highland, Kansas. He was preceded by his parents and a brother, James B. Stoneburner.

Additional survivors include his son, Dennis L. (Mary) Pepper, Jr. of St. Joseph, Missouri

daughter, Angela (Shane) Pepper – Barnes of Wathena, Kansas

4 grandchildren; Skye (Tucker) Beck of Lincoln, Nebraska

Brooke (Anthony Payton) Pepper of Raleigh, North Carolina

Joshua (Jerry) Pepper of St. Joseph, Missouri

Jaycie (Gabe) Martinez of Troy, Kansas

And great grandchildren

PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be held at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9 AM Monday.

Memorials may be made to the Commerce American Legion Post #1 c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com