Dennis Lee Gray, 74, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Dennis was born on October 4, 1946, in Nodaway County, Missouri. His parents were Joseph J. and Ferne Ellen (Reed) Gray, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, and one son, Jeffrey Lee Gray in 2012.

He had lived all his life in the area, and graduated from West Nodaway High School, in Burlington Junction. He was a self-employed farmer and raised hogs, cattle, corn, soybeans and hay. Dennis was a member of the Wilcox Methodist Church, Wilcox, Missouri.

On June 6, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Braddyville, Iowa, Dennis was united in marriage to Mary Beth Teuscher, she passed away on February 24, 2019.

His other survivors include his children, Jodi (Dewayne) Davison, Rosendale, Missouri, Jolyn (Andy) Jackson, Bedford, Iowa, and Jarrett (Jennifer) Gray, Burlington Junction, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Wyatt and Cheyenne Gray, Kyle and Kolby Davison, Kodi, Maggie, McKenzie and Kolton Jackson, and Tyler and Dylan Gray; 2 great grandchildren, Jaxxon Williams, and Kansas Jackson; brother, Doyle (Sheila) Gray, Burlington Junction, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri.

No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials can be made in Dennis’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice. The family requests no flowers.