Dennis Lee Miller, 57, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He battled cancer for a year.

Dennis was born in St. Joseph, Missouri Hospital on February 5, 1962 to Nicholas L. & Mary Ann (Begesse) Miller.

He graduated from Wathena High School in 1980. He worked in the restaurant business his whole life.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Miller, 2 sisters, Martha Barclay & Mary Louise Miller.

Survivors, Father, Nicholas Miller Sr., Wathena, Kansas.

Brothers, Nick Miller Jr., Commerce, Texas

Roger Miller (Carla), St. Joseph, Missouri.

Robert Miller, Wathena, Kansas.

Twin brother, Daniel Miller, Kansas City, Missouri

Sister, Barbara Ryan (Jack), Tempe, Arizona

Nieces & nephews, Ashley Medina (Billy), Waxahachie, Texas, Sean Miller, Texas, Ryan Miller, St. Joseph, Missouri, Kari Winfrey (Roger), Sibley, Missouri, Taylor and Samantha Barclay, St. Louis, Missouri.

Dennis wishes were to be cremated, with private family service.

Memorials: Cancer research of Donor’s choice.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.