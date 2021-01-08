Clear

Dennis Lee Ramey, 73

Posted: Jan 8, 2021

St. Joseph, MO- Dennis Lee Ramey, 73, formerly of Osborn, MO, passed away December 11, 2020. Dennis is the son of Howard and Carolyn (Selle) Ramey and was born December 26, 1946 in St. Joseph.
Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Osborn High School. He worked as a warehouse supervisor for Affiliated Grocery.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Carolyn, daughter Karie Ann Paysinger and two grandchildren Amanda and Matt Gannon.
He is survived by: wife Linda of the home; sons Darin (Debra) Ramey, Brian (Carrie) Ramey, Jason (Martha) Ramey all of Osborn, MO; first wife Kathy Ramey, Osborn, MO; sister Una Dulcan , St. Joseph; 2 brothers, Randy (Brenda) Vaughn, Maysville, MO and Rick (Lisa) Vaughn Overland Park, KS; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; step son Joshua (Chelsea) Teater, St. Joseph; step daughter, Angela Teater, New York City; 4 step grandchildren.
Private graveside service and inurnment will be Thursday December 17, 2020 at 2:00PM, Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

