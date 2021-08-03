Dennis Leroy Moss, Jr., 48, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born July 13, 1973 in Iowa City, Iowa to Dennis Leroy Moss, Sr. and Kathy Marie (Smith) Moss.
Leroy graduated from Bedford (Iowa) High School, where he participated in football, baseball and band. After high school, he worked for his father’s woodcutting business, then became a firefighter for the City of Elwood.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandsons.
Survivors include his parents; children, Scott Allen Emery, Dakota Moss, and Mariah Moss; two grandsons, Kingston and Kaiden Payne; sister, Shonda Matney (Jeremy); aunts and uncles, Gary Moss (Judy), Becky Botts, Valerie Holland, and Melvin Smith.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
