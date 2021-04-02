Dennis Michael McCoy, 69, of Cameron, passed away March 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 5, 1951 in Chillicothe, Missouri to William and Barbara (Ewing) McCoy.

Dennis was an avid golfer. He was very proud of his military service. He enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers and fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father-in-law. He loved to cook and bake, and barbeque.

Dennis is predeceased by his father, Bill McCoy and great- granddaughter, Gracelyn Meyers.

Survivors: wife, Jayne (Burton) McCoy, of the home; sons, Dan (Jonna) Hudgins, St. Joseph, Chris (Jennifer) Hudgins, St. Joseph, Missouri, Nathan McCoy, Maryville, Missouri; mother, Barbara McCoy, Chillicothe, Missouri; 3 brothers, Gary McCoy, Chillicothe, Missouri, Pat (Paula) McCoy, Chillicothe, Missouri, David McCoy, Sarasota, Florida; 1 sister, Jena (Mike) Pyrtle, Savannah, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Tyler Hudgins, Samm Hudgins, Cameron McCoy, Gabby Hudgins, Katelynn (Taran) Smith, Travis McCaffery, Bree Clawson, Jessica (Tyler) Bush, Shelby Inman, Christopher (Kyra) Keith, Madison Clark; 10 great- grandchildren, Greyson, Kenzlie, Alyx, Keaton, Joselyn, Ryder, Isabel, Addi, Vayda and Remi.

Dennis will be cremated, with no scheduled visitation or memorial service at this time. “ A Celebration of a Life Well Lived “ will be hosted at a later date.

Memorial Fund: Cameron Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course

