Obituary

Dennis Paul Smith

1953-2019

Dennis Paul Smith, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 22, 1953 to Herman and Mable (Lemmon) Smith.

Dennis married Gail Kretzer on February 29, 1980.

He was an Eagle Scout and a runner in the tribe Mic-O-Say. Dennis was also a member at the Eagles Lodge Aerie #49 and a former Past Worthy President.

Dennis worked for his family business, St. Joseph Dry Cleaners, which started in 1942, and assumed ownership in July 1982. One of his favorite things to do was his annual fishing trip to Oklahoma with his Brown Bear buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Ethan Thomas Koster.

Survivors include his wife Gail, children; Michael Smith, Jenny Koster (Justin), Daniel Smith, grandchildren; PV2 Clayton Smith, Shilah and Bryce Smith, Grace Ann, MaKenna, and Kinley Koster, siblings; Larry Smith (Marilyn), Jimmy Smith (Jackie), Wayne Smith (Lynn), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Freudenthal Home Health to their exceptional care and compassion that they have shown, especially to Sonja, Stefanie, Christy, and Lindsey for being so helpful.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, at the Eagles Lodge. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Quality, 1325 Village Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com