Clear

Dennis Paul Smith, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019 2:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Celebration of Life Sunday, July 14, 2019 2:00PM Eagles Lodge

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Dennis Paul Smith
1953-2019

Dennis Paul Smith, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 22, 1953 to Herman and Mable (Lemmon) Smith.
Dennis married Gail Kretzer on February 29, 1980.
He was an Eagle Scout and a runner in the tribe Mic-O-Say. Dennis was also a member at the Eagles Lodge Aerie #49 and a former Past Worthy President.
Dennis worked for his family business, St. Joseph Dry Cleaners, which started in 1942, and assumed ownership in July 1982. One of his favorite things to do was his annual fishing trip to Oklahoma with his Brown Bear buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Ethan Thomas Koster.
Survivors include his wife Gail, children; Michael Smith, Jenny Koster (Justin), Daniel Smith, grandchildren; PV2 Clayton Smith, Shilah and Bryce Smith, Grace Ann, MaKenna, and Kinley Koster, siblings; Larry Smith (Marilyn), Jimmy Smith (Jackie), Wayne Smith (Lynn), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Freudenthal Home Health to their exceptional care and compassion that they have shown, especially to Sonja, Stefanie, Christy, and Lindsey for being so helpful.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, at the Eagles Lodge. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Quality, 1325 Village Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Showers and thunderstorms this morning across northeast Kansas and northeast Missouri brought us cooler conditions by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures only made it into the mid 80's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events