Dennis Ray Brown, Sr., 73, St. Joseph, Missouri

Graveside Services and Inurnment at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.

Dennis Ray Brown, Sr.
1945-2019

Dennis Ray Brown, Sr., 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born August 4, 1945 to Orin “Blue” and Beatrice (Lee) Brown in Vancouver, Washington.
Dennis married Leila Faye Barnett on July 22, 1972; she survives of the home.
He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Dennis was a cement mason and belonged to Local 518 for 38 years.
Dennis loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and three brothers.
Additional survivors include his children, Deanna Darling (Jeff), Tim Brown (Ronica), David Brown (Wendy), Dennis Brown, Jr. (Kayla); eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Graveside Services and Inurnment at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Cameron Veterans Home.

A weak cold front is passing through northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning, bringing light rain chances. The good news is that all rain and clouds should be out of the area late Monday morning.
