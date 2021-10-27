Dennis Ray Caples 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 25, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Cora & Robert Caples. He attended Benton High School. He worked as Truck Driver at BMS trucking. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert Owen Caples Sr., Charles Caples, and brother, Gary Caples, and a sister, Betty Zahner. Survivors include: wife, Gale Caples of home, son: Dennis Caples Jr., Dennis Moore, Ryan M. Collings, daughters, Chelsey, Stacy, Stephanie, Cody, Hannah Collings, and Tairyn Saunders, 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, sisters; Mary Lou Ferrier of St. Joseph, and Brenda Wright of Greer, SC. There are no scheduled services at this time and he will be cremated under the care of the the Rupp Funeral Home.
Dennis Ray Caples 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:20 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...