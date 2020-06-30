Dennis Ray Loyd, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

He was born April 1, 1952 to Robert and Rowena Loyd.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gary Loyd.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.