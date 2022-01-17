Dennis "Sandog" Sandusky, 68

Everyone knew Dennis as Sandog, or Dogman, or Dawg. To this day that is what we called him, and this will be no different. Sandog was born on August 7, 1953, in St. Joseph, MO to Dorothy Sandusky. He was a Saint Joseph native his entire life. As a young man he loved to fish. He was known, as a kid, to walk miles to Corby Pond or down to the Missouri River to see if the fish were biting. Sandog graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, MO and joined the US Army. He was a Veteran of the US Army, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One) in Fort Riley, KS. After his time in the military, Sandog enjoyed hot rods and drag racing. He soon met the love of his life, his wife of 46 years, Deena.

Deena and Dennis used to hit the streets as kids, soliciting bets for the next street race in their 1965 GTO or their 1969 Camaro. Their longtime friends Steve Sherwood would be the money holder, and Mark Deshon would be the lookout for the cops. They won a lot of races and even won some concert tickets.

Not long after their two sons were born, 3 years apart. Jason and Jameson. Sandog worked at Quaker Oats in St. Joseph for more than 30 years. He served as a union steward and was on several committees at Quaker Oats. He retired from Quaker Oats upon their closing the doors.

Through the years, the family enjoyed many hobbies. We would often spend time fishing, hunting, biking, golfing, boating and more. Sandog was very competitive, and so were the boys. The competitive side eventually lead them to kart racing. Kart racing would play a big role in the Sandog Family throughout the years. The old saying goes, “Families that race together, stay together”. And that we did. Every weekend you could find us at the racetrack. From the time the boys were 8 years old, all the way through high school. Travelling far and wide, we won many races, and lost many races. We made friends nationwide, and eventually turned our hobby into a business, Sandog Racing.

Sandog and the boys started Sandog Racing, a fully operational kart shop offering motors, chassis, parts, and more. Trackside support was one of Sandog’s favorite things. He would spend hours coaching drivers, helping with setups, working on tires, and more. When you were at the track with the Dog Pound, Sandog made you one of the family. He would hold nothing back, and every week we would lay everything we had out on that racetrack. We won national events, and some of the biggest kart races in the country. When the Sandog Racing boys rolled into the track, you knew they would be tough to beat. Sandog took a lot of pride in that. We all did.

Dennis is survived by his mother: Dorothy, his wife: Deena, his two sons: Jason and Jameson, and his four grandchildren: Hillary, Karter, Kendall and Hudson.

Dennis has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Memorials can be made to the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

We know everyone that met him, has a great story to tell. We encourage everyone to give us a good old Sandog story below. We always love to hear them, just as much as he loved to tell them. Please take a minute to tell us a quick story about Sandog, even if it’s just what you remember him for or where you remember him from.