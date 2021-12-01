Clear
Dennis Scott Harrison, 61

Dennis Scott Harrison, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:39 AM

Dennis Scott Harrison, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born September 17, 1960 in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Ronald Harrison. He attended Benton High School. Dennis was a Mason by trade. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Harrison. Survivors include, father, Ronald Harrison of St. Joseph, companion, Kathy Rose of St. Joseph, sister, Amy (Floyd) Bally of St. Joseph, brother, William Harrison, daughters, Jennifer Skeen of St. Joseph and Christy Kelly, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Mr. Harrison has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.

