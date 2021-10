Dennis Wayne Spencer, 64, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He was born June 29, 1957 in Maysville, Missouri to Dennis and Norma (Cohrs) Spencer.

Dennis was an independent owner/operator truck driver and also worked as a diesel mechanic. He loved drag racing and cars, and especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He played softball in his younger years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Alan.

Survivors include wife, Carlene; daughters, Jami (Shane) Bailey and Kristin Kunzler; grandchildren, Heather, Patrick and Michael Bailey, Paige Kunzler, Sarah Spencer, and Addison Kunzler-Spencer; great-grandchildren, Korbin Northrup and Mia Matthews; brother, Steven Spencer; niece, Megan Shackelford; nephew, Jake Corkins; and other extended family members and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private graveside at a later date Thornton Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.