Denny Martinez, 77

Our father’s morning routine late in life consisted of reading the obituaries in the News Press. He would scan the names discovering he was not listed and joke “Doesn’t look like I’m in there. It’s going to be a good day!” Then enjoy his cup of coﬀee and begin what was always a lively day.

However, today his milk and coﬀee will be enjoyed in another place. Preferably with the love of his life, his wife and our mother Carol Hartman Martinez, who proceeded him in death 21 years ago. Liver cancer ravaged his body but his spirit and his intellect remained intact, sharing tall tales to the end at age 77.

Denny made his grand entrance into this world with Kenny Martinez as identical twins. Legend has it they were known as a medical miracle in the winter of 1944. To the amusement of the medical staﬀ in St. Joseph, MO, the two were delivered doing the “Sixty-Nine.” This irreverent sense of humor was reminiscent of a colorful life, hard knocks and one liners.

The hard knocks were with a motley crew of childhood friends and family that would make the “hole in the wall” gang look wholesome. Fortunately, he outlived most of the outlaws by grit and circumstance. His life experiences varied from orphan, golden gloves boxer, hopping trains, bar room brawler, professional safecracker, heavy construction, props manager for the movie Paper Moon, a godfather moment in Sorrento, Italy and the simple enjoyment of stage plays such as Mama Mia. Music and westerns were also two of his great loves to the very end.

A self taught intellect, he worked to instill traits of perseverance, resourcefulness and giving to his children, granddaughters and grandsons. These attributes were also passed on to nieces, nephews, family and friends who thought of him as a father and a mentor. He was always there for whomever during the good, the bad and the ugly. He was a man about town, dressed in his finest overalls with a larger than life persona. A big fish always looking for deeper waters.

He was asked many times if there were regrets. His answer was certainly “No, except I spent all my money on whiskey and women and the rest I wasted.” He tapped danced though life with limited means, unabashed spirit and a wryly grin from ear to ear, all the while having a sense of humility and laughter at what life had to oﬀer.

He often quoted the lyrics of Bob Dylan “If you’ve got nothing, you’ve got nothing to lose” and John Lennon “Life happens while you’re busy making other plans.” The way he died is just like the way he lived. He wrote his own rules. He fought authority. He followed no one’s path while blazing a trail on his own terms.

The family had hoped for a “Celebration of Life” event. However, due to the Covid unvaccinated, our father would have preferred saving a life as opposed to celebrating his. So a simple toast to Denny with your favorite beverage would be more than enough and appropriate for a life well-lived. Cheers!

He was preceded in death by his parents Betty and Abel Martinez, his wife of 35 years Carol Hartman Martinez, brother Michael Martinez and sister Kathrine Osbourne.

He will be sorely missed and survived by his brothers Kenny, Abel, Dickie Martinez and sister Candy Beers, children: Dennis Jr, Christie (daughter-in-law), Steven, Kary (daughter in-law), Ricky, Raven, Tim McBee and Candy Peters; grandchildren Blair, Lane, Cheyenne, Jalen, London and Jordan; great-grandchildren; Myla, Madison, Liam and baby Trucks (father Clark) and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and long time friends.

A memoriam will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the “The Noyes Home for Children” also known as “The Home for Little Wanderers” which was and still is a safe haven for youngsters in crisis. The family would also like to thank Three Oaks Hospice for their care, compassion and professionalism.

Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com