Denny Ray Bonar 43, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in St Joseph. He was born September 30, 1977 in St. Joseph, son of Sharon Blizzard and George "Denny" Bonar. He attended Lafayette High School. Denny loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed cars and his music. Denny was preceded in death by mother, Sharon Blizzard, and aunt, Tammy Dumm. Survivors include: father, George "Denny" Bonar of St Joseph, brothers, Billy Joe (Amber) Bonar, Bobby (Diane Blizzard) Bonar, all of St. Joseph, and Boston Macglothlin of Blue Springs, MO, 5 children, Taylor Bonar, Brenden Bonar, Destiny Bonar, Joslin Bonar, and Brody Bonar, 2 grandchildren, Tyelynn Bonar and Ryker Ferris, aunts and uncles, Roxanne and Rick Harmon, Charles and Kim Frazier, Rita and Kenny Engum, and George Dumm and James "Alan" Bonar, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Denny has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Denny Bonar Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.