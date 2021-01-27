Clear
Derek Thompson, 82

Derek Thompson, 82, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:57 AM

He was born August 28, 1938 in Bradford, England.
Derek married Sheila (Butler) Thompson in 1961 and immigrated to the USA in 1962. He later married Diane K. Moran September 25, 1999 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America for over 30 years, retiring in 1999.
Derek enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reginald and Edith (Schofield) Thompson; brothers, Roy and Ralph Thompson.
Additional survivors include daughter, Judith Morley (Rick), Kansas City, Missouri; son, David Thompson (Claudia), Apple Valley, California; stepsons, Randy Moran, Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Moran, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Lauren Morley, Brandon and Ryan Thompson, Connor and Sara Moran.
The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice House for the exceptional care of Derek.
Private Graveside Farewell Services & Entombment, Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

